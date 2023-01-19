“Rents begin to trend upward” is the headline at the top of the front page of the Jan. 17 Daily Journal. Hmmm, I live in SSF. In July 2022, I moved into a one bedroom of a place priced at $800. I had been paying $675 for a room in Daly City, but a room with privacy was worth the extra rent. Two months ago, my landlord raised the rent to $1,000, in line with the 40% increase in South San Francisco.
My place qualifies as low-income housing and I cannot afford anything higher that has parking. I park in the driveway and it is important for me to have a spot. But the article brings a question to my mind: Am I near the poverty line because I pay low-rent or am I upper-middle-class because I earn more than the average American family? I am probably just in the top 40% of American families, and I work 70+ hours a week, seven days a week. I cash in on the Taco Bell app for a free bean burrito every 250 points so I might as well be homeless because I eat like I am.
No amount of $1,700 low-income housing is going to alleviate the housing problem in San Mateo County, even if thousands of new units are built, because affordable rent is still at the $600 a month level. That’s a room with no parking in an inconvenient location with a minimum wage of $16.09 working 40 hours a week.
Sometimes I think politicians, especially the woke ones in South San Francisco, got their heads up their asses when they make plans. Excuse my blue-collar French.
