Editor,
The proposed but rejected mixed use housing development in San Bruno would have not added any flavor to San Bruno (“What’s next for San Bruno housing plan?” in the Aug. 2 edition of the Daily Journal).
The percentage of affordable housing proposed was laughably minuscule. Last I checked, many people could benefit from cheaper rentals in the Bay Area. Having a diverse population in terms of income and culture has long term value, as opposed to a generic developer’s dream aka “mixed-use” scheme. It is time to think about making the Bay Area affordable and attractive for people who don’t live on a Google salary or are trying to raise a family with a modest income.
Kelly Newman
Pacifica
