Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s June 16 column, “Peace and truth,” Don’t look now but your bias/ignorance is showing. Not all protests have “turned to looting, turned to rioting” most protests are peaceful.
“We see historical statues being torn down.” Statues celebrating the heros of slavery need to be torn down. Would you defend a statue of Adolf Hitler? After all, he was a “historical” figure.
“I wonder how many know who is behind BLM.” It appears that YOU KNOW who is behind BLM. Why don’t you tell us so that we can all know the secrets of the “deep state.”
It is obvious that you have learned nothing at your Sunday Bible study.
James Mahon
San Bruno
