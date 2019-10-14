Editor,
You should vote to re-elect Vice Mayor Emily Beach to the Burlingame City Council. I’ve had the pleasure of serving with Emily Beach on a congestion management committee and working with her on transportation issues. As vice chair of San Mateo County’s Transportation Authority, she is a regional leader helping to improve our quality of life. She’s knowledgeable, prepared, dedicated to easing traffic in San Mateo county, always has an eye for what’s important for Burlingame and is a strong advocate for our interests.
I met her for coffee one afternoon to discuss ways to ease congestion along El Camino and was impressed by how much she had engaged with her residents on the subject already. She had just taken part in a year-long process with a citizen task force and California Department of Transportation engineers to develop a plan to repair the road, preserve a tree-lined canopy and improve safety. A careful balancing act indeed. A vote for Emily Beach is a vote to reduce traffic while preserving what makes Burlingame such a great place to live.
Josh Powell
Belmont
The letter writer is a member of the SamTrans Board of Directors.
