The topic of ratings came up in my daily musings on Facebook and I’d like to share some thoughts.
Show hosts such as Joy Reid on MSNBC and Tucker Carlson on FOX News are paid to say outlandish things to drive up ratings. That’s showbiz! But only the weak-minded swallow what they are saying hook, line and sinker without doing some internal fact checking. The spiel the progressives want you to swallow is that society is divided into the oppressed and the oppressors and anything you do to stop the oppression is fair game. The spiel the conservatives would have you swallow is that we are individualists united by God, family and country. Progressives further associate oppression with skin color, Black and those of color are oppressed and white/white-adjacent are oppressors. Conservatives would rather you be color blind.
There is propaganda that says all FOX viewers are brainwashed or stupid or both, with fake scientific studies or memes on the internet in support. Statistically, and scientifically, with a sample size of millions of potential viewers, FOX consistently and resoundingly beats CNN and MSNBC combined in ratings every week. Only the weak-minded would believe these millions are simply stupid.
I happen to like FOX because there is a strong Christian streak among their anchors. But, then again, I happen to be white-adjacent.
James Constantino
Daly City
