Editor,
Jon Mays gives a nice explanation of the issues and inequities surrounding Proposition 13, and also the fact that it is politically untouchable (“How to get rid of Proposition 13” in the April 8 edition of the Daily Journal). As an example, the annual property taxes on the homes on our four street corners is $2,800, $3,500, $14,000, and $36,000 with similar house and lot sizes.
I know of no other state where this would exist. If you ask folks who are benefitting from Proposition 13 you will get answers about entitlement due to the length of time they have lived here. If you then ask them if they expect a discount using the same reasoning when they go into a restaurant you will get a sneer. Another issue, not mentioned, is the ability to pass on your low tax rate to your heirs, which also prevents home turnover. This fact, along with capital gain issues, almost mandates that the elderly stay in their home until they pass.
In a previous letter, I recommended eliminating capital gains tax on primary residences. If you combine that with modification of the ability to pass on your tax rate, you will get more home turnover, more property taxes to the community to pay for services, a more equitable property tax situation, and still preserve the intent of Proposition 13. However, I haven’t seen any flying pigs lately.
Steve Howard
Redwood City
