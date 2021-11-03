Editor,
Why do progressives seek to give more welfare money away and especially in a way that encourages single parent families?
The income of U.S. welfare recipients already exceeds Euro welfare states when U.S. welfare is counted as income. The United States already taxes the rich more than EU countries with the top 1% of U.S. earners paying 40% of all federal taxes. This means the rich in our country already pay for a substantial part of the almost $4 trillion in local, state and federal welfare payments to lower income people in our country.
Why impede U.S. economic output which exceeds Germany by 15% and France by 43% on a per capita GDP basis with more welfare spending? Why reduce Americans’ economic freedom, which exceeds EU countries by 25% as measured by domestic spending and why not provide a type of welfare that encourages two parent families which the Dems’ current bill does not do.
The answer seems to be that progressive politicians seek power by providing more free things. They favor growing government dependency over growing the private sector which is the primary source of jobs and incomes. Progressives will never convince Americans to accept 65% tax rates that would be needed to support Euro-style welfare.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
