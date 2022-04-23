Editor,
After watching the latest episode of “Who am I? Where am I? What am I?” referring to Biden’s recent public appearance at A&T State University in North Carolina where he tried to shake hands with an imaginary friend, and wandered around the stage totally confused, I just wonder how much longer this charade will continue before Kamala Harris is appointed president.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.