Regarding the letter “Presidential charade” by Frank Scafini, San Bruno, in the weekend April 23-24, 2022, edition: Clearly Mr. Scafini is riding the FOX News, Sean Hannity misinformation train and then spreading that misinformation throughout the community via your newspaper.
If Mr. Scafini took the time to review the entire video of President Biden’s recent address at A&T State University in North Carolina, and not just the purposefully deceptive, edited and clipped FOX News version, he would see that the president was acknowledging his audience at stage level to the right of him with his hand gesture, and then turned to the folks on the left with acknowledgement and then walked off the stage.
President Biden could be gagged and blindfolded and would still be a far greater and more effective president then Donald Trump could ever hope to be.
Perhaps the who am I, where am I and what am I questions are ones Mr. Scafini should be asking himself.
However, I have another question. Why does the far right platform consist of absolutely nothing of substance and benefit for the American people but attempts to portray President Biden as displaying confusion or senility?
It is pitiful, shameful and embarrassing that the GOP and the likes of FOX News have no other tools in their tool box but feeble attempts to manufacture and spread false and cruel misinformation.
Linda Slocum Lara
San Mateo
