With the recent heat wave, we have seen rolling blackouts or at least the threat of them. We are supposed to conserve energy by unplugging unneeded appliances, turning the thermostat to 78 or higher, and using fans instead of AC. Has anyone given this any thought in regards to the proposal of eliminating the sale of gas vehicles in the near future? If our power grid cannot handle things currently, what are we going to ensure things run smoothly when adding tens of millions of vehicles to the state’s already overloaded power grid? It seems we are putting the horse before the cart and the consequences could be catastrophic. Not to mention, all those alternate sources of energy will still need fossil fuels involved at some level or another.
