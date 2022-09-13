Editor,
Joe Guttenbeil (Sept. 8 letter to the editor) expresses concern about the ability of the California electrical grid to support the transition to 100% electric vehicles, given the difficulty of the grid in meeting peak demand requirements during the recent heat wave. His concern is understandable, but the changeover to electric vehicles will be taking place over the next 15 to 20 years and, with good planning, the generation capacity of the grid can grow to meet that demand. A simple calculation shows that to replace the current fleet of gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs will require an additional 116,000 gigawatt-hours of annual power generation (350 billion vehicle-miles per year multiplied by 0.33 kWh per mile for EV propulsion). This is an increase of 42% over the current level of 278,000 gigawatt-hours generated in California per year. While this is certainly challenging, it is manageable over the next two decades.
