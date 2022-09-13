Editor,
There have been many letters in the Daily Journal recently about electrification. Fossil fuel use as the primary cause of the climate crisis is clearly on everyone’s mind.
Mr. Joe Guttenbeil raises a very valid concern about grid capacity.
But let’s look at what happened in the 1950s and 1960s when the widespread availability of home and business air conditioning units put huge pressure on the electrical grid.
How did the energy sector respond? By doubling electricity production between 1950 and 1960, and then doubling capacity again between 1960 and 1970. Since 1950, total electricity production has increased a whopping twelve times. Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics
Mr. Guttenbeil’s other concern, that electricity is coming from fossil fuel, is also valid. But I want him to know that the future is bright. Production of electricity from solar has increased by a factor of 57, from less than 2 million kilowatt hours in 2011 to 114,678 million kilowatt hours in 2021. Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics
Mr. Guttenbeil worries about putting the horse before the cart. It is actually a question of which comes first: production of electrical energy, or electrification? The answer is that both come at the same time, because all over the country, electrification of homes and businesses is co-evolving with rapid production of more clean energy.
It is a great time to be alive, with the ability to respond to the climate crisis.
Michelle Hudson
San Mateo
The letter writer is the co-leader of the San Mateo Climate Action Team.
