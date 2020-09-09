Editor,
My name is Ally Oh and I’m 11 years old. I am writing about my concerns for the ocean. I am concerned about plastic waste flowing into the ocean.
I was shocked to find out that an average American adult digests 126 to 142 pieces of microplastic and inhales a similar quantity. Masks, gloves, plastic containers, plastic bags and other waste from the COVID-19 is not healthy for our environment.
In my opinion, we, humans will die from the plastic pollution instead of the COVID-19.
Ally Oh
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.