Editor,
“New Biotech building approved in South City” in the May 18 edition of the Daily Journal says, “the building will be both fully electric and include minimal parking to encourage public transit use ... roughly 842 employees ... with 346 parking spaces.”
Please let us know how that works out.
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
