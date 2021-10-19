Editor,
The San Mateo County Health Department has advised businesses to keep their doors open to facilitate fresh air ventilation for the safety of customers and staff. I observed most of our independent businesses on Broadway and Burlingame Avenue keep their doors open, but many of the larger chains are keeping their doors closed. Perhaps they take orders from the corporate office rather than our local Health Department.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
