Regarding an item in John Horgan’s Dec. 1 column, “Such a nice deal back in Ike’s era,” research has shown that crabs adapt to changing cues in their environment and that they are capable of learning and remembering information. Crabs often work together to gather food for their families, for mutual protection, and to protect females as they release their eggs. The British Veterinary Association says there is a “decade of compelling scientific evidence” that crabs and other crustaceans feel pain. And Dr. Robert W. Elwood, a leading authority on the subject of pain in crustaceans, says, “Denying that crabs feel pain because they don’t have the same biology is like denying they can see because they don’t have a visual cortex.”

These days, with delicious vegan options so easy to find, there’s no reason for crabs or any other animals to die for dinner.

Paula Moore

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Virginia

