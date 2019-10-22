Editor,
We all remember that obscure provision in the Obamacare legislation whereby the public was supposed to be reimbursed for any insurance premium amounts which exceed the actual costs of providing health care plus a set profit percentage.
Nobody ever saw any such windfall because the health care industry made sure that it always runs at a deficit. The same would happen to the savings promised by instituting Medicare for all: the health care industry would soak them in in the same way in which our steel manufacturers shamelessly increased their prices to match tariffs imposed on their Chinese competitors. Not only this, but the shameless scheme behind Medicare for all is that taxpayers would be liable to pay for the cost overruns for the endemic Medicare fraud to occur, while the transparency and the restraint against price gauging inherent in a free, competitive market would be removed.
Your readers should consider the fact that all single payer systems in existence overseas solve these issues by instituting national price controls and by developing a state-owned health care delivery system designed to compete with and keep in check the greed of the private system. Furthermore, in many countries, poor but bright young people are provided with free tuition in medical schools in return for working for the state system for a number of years, thus containing the greed of doctors. Switching to Medicare for all while not reforming our private health care delivery system would be as ruinous as Obamacare.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.