Responding to your Sept. 2 story “Coalition pushes Redwood City on plans to combat climate change,” I urge you and your readers to join with and support local organizations, representing many thousands of residents, in opposing the intensive development of the Cargill salt ponds in Redwood City.
Pushing ahead with building and development on the salt ponds will result in “short term gain for long term pain.” Developers and the city may profit in the near future, but eventually the cost of mitigating the effects of climate change and sea level rise for the city will far outweigh these benefits. By allowing the salt ponds to return to natural saltmarsh to act as a buffer against flooding in the neighborhoods near this area, Redwood City and its neighbors will be enabled to continue living safely near the Bay.
As development and housing becomes denser and taller, nature-based climate change solutions like this create open space that will benefit the mental and physical health of residents.
The Redwood City Council should therefore ensure its Climate Action Plan includes a prohibition on new development on undeveloped Baylands including the Redwood City salt ponds.
Chris MacIntosh
Redwood City
