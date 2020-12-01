Editor,
Your coverage of Joaquin Jimenez is an inspiration in these days of turmoil and uncertainty (“A new voice for Half Moon Bay City Council” in the Nov. 30 edition of the Daily Journal). I hope the U.S. Supreme Court will take note of these stories which are such an important part of American democracy. The court’s impeding decision to define who counts in the census is more important than ever. If I can find an email address for the chief justice, I will send him your article.
Neilson Buchanan
Palo Alto
