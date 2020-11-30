Joaquin Jimenez first came to Half Moon Bay as a boy with his family from Mexico, but said for years did not feel part of the community while dealing with discrimination and racism.
However, as he grew up, he immersed himself in the area and gradually made a home for himself in Half Moon Bay. Jimenez’s passion for the area culminated in his recent election on Nov. 3 to the Half Moon Bay City Council, representing the city as the first Latino immigrant.
“It’s an honor to be elected, and a lot of support came from the community,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez learned English as a child, helping him communicate and work with everybody in the community. He is honored by the community’s support and promised to fight to represent everyone in Half Moon Bay, including those who have felt left out of the process in the past. He is proud of his Latino heritage and community and believes his experience and background will bring new leadership to the City Council.
“I will be representing the voice of the Spanish-speaking community, implementing their voice,” he said.
Jimenez has a degree in sociology from California State University, Chico and has worked in various industries during his life. He currently works with Ayudando Latinos A Sonar, or ALAS. He has been a liaison for Puente de la Costa Sur, a community resource center, and a community outreach coordinator for farmworkers. He co-founded the city’s Latino Advisory Council and has worked as a teacher in the Immersion Program at Hatch School for the Cabrillo Unified School District. He spent 15 years as a juvenile correctional officer in the San Mateo County Juvenile Probation Department.
Jimenez, now 47, lives with his wife and his dog. His son lives and works in the Half Moon Bay area, and his daughter also goes to California State University, Chico. In his spare time, he visits his ranch with friends and family. His ranch has a variety of rescued horses and other animals. He has rescued two horses and has five horses overall. He enjoys horse riding and often goes down to the beach and field to ride. He went to Half Moon Bay High School, where was on the basketball, soccer and track team.
This was his first time running for political office, and Jimenez credits his campaign team for helping and putting in the hard work to reach out to the people of Half Moon Bay and get support. His work gave him a chance to interact with everyone in Half Moon Bay and meet with people throughout the area to understand their issues and needs. He defeated Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen in the Nov. 3 election with 62.76 percent of the vote.
“We were very successful because we had a strong advisory group and united campaign team. It was new to all of us, but everybody played a big part,” Jimenez said.
Housing
When it comes to housing, Jimenez believes the city needs to provide affordable options for all. Jimenez said he grew up in a crowded house dealing with a lack of space, and he understands how important it is to provide people with more housing options. He wants to identify more affordable, sustainable housing locations downtown within walking distance of schools, shopping, work and clinics. He said the city is in contact with property owners in Half Moon Bay to scout out possible new housing locations, although COVID-19 has delayed the search. He plans to revisit the issue with owners of property downtown to figure out how to work together to build affordable housing. While affordable housing is required, he believes mental health programs and other services are needed to help the area’s unhoused population.
Farming, education
Half Moon Bay has always identified as a rural agriculture community, and Jimenez wants to continue the legacy. Jimenez has been working for the last three years with local organizations to promote farming for the community and use more open space for farming. He wants to find a more sustainable way to farm and protect the environment for future generations.
One of his big issues of interest is improving education and what he called the failing school system. He wants to address low Latino graduation rates and improve education inequalities that lead to underprivileged people living below the poverty line. He has had conversations with the school board and administrators about how schools in the past have failed students and how schools can help. He also wants to have a conversation about implementing ethnic studies into the school curriculum. Trade schools are also a priority, as not everybody wants to go to college after high school. He hopes to find trade school opportunities in the area to create the next generation of plumbers and electricians.
He expects to have a good relationship with the City Council after working with them on various issues. Several councilmembers endorsed him before the election, and the council’s support gave him more encouragement to run for a seat. The city has also given him the opportunity to share Latino culture and heritage.
“City staff and the city government have been very supportive of the whole community. I saw that as another reason why I should run for City Council,” he said.
Correction: This article was updated on Monday, Nov. 30, to correct that Jimenez currently works at Ayudando Latinos A Sonar, not Puente de la Costa Sur. He previously worked at Puente de la Costa Sur.
