Editor,
Our government is quite concerned about vaccine hesitation. It may be that many are avoiding getting inoculated not because they fear the vaccine, but rather the needle.
It is estimated that 15% of the population has needle phobia, which is an unreasonable fear of needles. That adds up to nearly 50 million Americans. I have not heard this being addressed. It certainly doesn’t help that every news broadcast shows people getting a hypodermic needle pushed into their arm.
The CDC should ask them to stop showing those images. It would also help to set up vaccination sites with on-demand options as appointments are anxiety inducing and will likely be avoided. The one shot J&J vaccine would also be very helpful since a two shot requirement has a built-in anxiety trigger.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
