Editor,
To Michael Oberg’s six points regarding Trump’s failed leadership in a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic (San Mateo Daily Journal, May 12), I would like to add the following:
7). Trump fired or pushed aside scientists and other experts involved in the pandemic calamity, as soon as they expressed a different opinion than his insane, uneducated ramblings.
8). Trump keeps blaming former President Obama for his own failure to prepare for the pandemic, while his predecessor handed him detailed instructions based upon the experience from the much better handled Ebola pandemic, all of which Trump ignored.
9). Trump called back our pandemic-oriented scientists who worked in Chinese labs, fired key personnel and defunded CDC, and withdrew from the WHO at a time when world cooperation was most needed.
10). Finally, Trump should be charged with malpractice, both for mishandling the U.S. Constitution, and for dispensing medical advice without a license.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
