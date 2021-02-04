Editor,
On Feb. 8, the Redwood City Council will be reviewing a proposal to redevelop Sequoia Station. Residents consistently ask for more housing, yet the developer proposes a 1.25 million square foot office complex with a deficient amount of housing. It’s equivalent the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco! The offices could bring more than 6,000 new workers to downtown. Proposed housing will only be 500 to 600 units. This is on top of the massive housing crisis we face today. Plus, there is a proposed or approved backlog of approved office space in town of an additional 4 million square feet. The council needs to defer consideration on Sequoia Station until a new Downtown Plan is in place. The process is underway and would comprehend:
1). Affordable and low-income housing needs;
2). Post COVID impacts on how we will live and work;
3). A long-term (as yet unfunded) vision for CalTrain; and
4). Needs in child care, green space, retail and transportation.
Once again, we have an opportunity to innovate. Residents continue to call for more and affordable housing and social justice. Developers continue to propose a worsening of the jobs/housing imbalance hurting those most in need. The council needs to provide leadership now for a better Redwood City.
Bob Wilson
Redwood City
