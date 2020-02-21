Delay approval of the General Plan amendment for the proposed Sequoia Station development in Redwood City until the proposal is redesigned with a better jobs to housing balance, a Sierra Club chapter is asking.
Bay Area job growth has outstripped housing 19 to 1 over the past decade, the Loma Prieta chapter in Palo Alto said in its letter Wednesday to the city.
“It appears that Redwood City presently has a good jobs-housing balance of approximately 1.5 jobs per household overall,” the Sierra Club chapter said. “But there are several large new developments either approved or in the pipeline that threaten to upset this balance, including the Sequoia Station proposal.”
A transit district study should also be completed before a General Plan amendment for Sequoia Station, the environmental group said.
Jessica Berg, spokeswoman for Los Angeles-based developer Lowe, said: “We respect the Sierra Club’s concerns” — but that the City Council meets Monday not to approve the project or a General Plan amendment. The meeting is to initiate further study, Berg said.
Gita Dev, spokeswoman for the Sierra Club chapter, said Sequoia Station has generated opposition among residents.
“There’s a lot of citizen sentiment against the proposal,” Dev said.
Proposed office developments in Redwood City, including such space that is part of Sequoia Station, could result in a housing shortfall of 20,043 units, the Sierra Club letter said.
“Where do these developers expect these new employees to live?” the environmental group asked about office construction. “And how many people will be displaced because these additional jobs will increase local housing demand which will encourage landlords to raise rents on existing housing?”
Dev said every 100 square feet of office space requires 400 square feet of housing.
“It takes a 10-by-10 cubicle to work in but it takes four times that space to live in,” Dev said.
A city staff report for Monday’s council meeting said many community members have expressed concerns with the jobs-housing balance within the Sequoia Station proposal — and the proposed height of the 17-story building adjacent to the railroad tracks.
In response, Lowe has withdrawn its request for the 17-story building and instead proposes to comply with building heights and requests to study one to two stories of additional height on a portion of the site, the report said.
A financial analysis should evaluate the value of the proposed development in relation to proposed community benefits, the city staff said.
If the City Council chooses not to consider the development proposal via a General Plan Amendment Initiation at this time, staff would continue with development of the Transit District, the report said.
Correspondence from Alan Chamorro, senior vice president for Lowe, to the Redwood City Council in 2019 described the development as “The opportunity is to turn an outdated, but pivotal transit-oriented development site into a vibrant downtown destination.
“The result will be a multi-modal, infill, mixed-use neighborhood connection that helps Redwood City secure its long-term spot as a premier destination on the Peninsula,” Chamorro said.
Jennifer Yamaguma, spokeswoman for Redwood City, said the City Council will hear Monday from project applicant Lowe on its proposal for potential redevelopment of Sequoia Station.
The City Council may determine whether to study the project proposal, Yamaguma said.
The City Council meets 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the chambers at City Hall, 1017 Middlefield Road in Redwood City.
