Editor,
If the Bay Area Council did indeed promise “continuous rail around the Bay” as your article “Transit poll causes stir” in the May 1-2 edition suggests, it was misleading people badly.
Caltrain uses standard gauge track, overhead wires for its forthcoming electrification, and low platforms. BART uses broad gauge, third rail and high platforms. Thus, “continuous rail” is impossible. Furthermore, I fear Caltrain would get short shrift if it were swallowed by the BART bureaucracy since that system serves about seven times more riders.
Modest improvements in coordination at Millbrae could be done any time without this ill-conceived merger. Likewise, plans to coordinate the systems at the San Jose and Santa Clara stations could be carried out without any merger.
Warren Gibson
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.