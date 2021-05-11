Editor,
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in her rally Friday encouraged the attendees to say that Biden wasn’t their current president, but that Trump was their president.
Isn't this instigating the overthrow of the government; isn't this sedition; isn’t this treason? Shouldn’t she be arrested and thrown in jail? We’ve just got a jobs report that said employment gains for the month were about one-fourth of what was expected.
Maybe the lower-paid blue-collar workers are afraid that if they go back to work they will catch a new COVID variant that the current vaccine won’t protect against from the Republicans who refuse to wear masks and get vaccinated.
Maybe the rest of us should not throw away are masks but instead wear them as a badge of honor showing that we support and stand behind our duly elected government and the health care workers and the low-paid blue-collar workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.