Editor,
A Child’s Way (ACW) has operated as a preschool and after-care program for over 41 years in the Burlingame Elementary School District (BSD). Our son has benefited from the quality care and programming at ACW for the last four years at Washington Elementary School. We appreciate ACW for many things, including the art activities, time to develop his own creativity, the cozy reading corner, ability to do homework, as well as play inside and outside. However, the biggest reason we love ACW is because of the teachers. They know his challenges and interests, are honestly concerned when he is out sick, and encourage his growth. Our son feels safe and truly cared for … nothing is more important for a child’s development.
On March 5, ACW received notice that a panel from the BSD recommended that their lease, at both Washington and McKinley schools not be renewed. Their recommendation is to replace ACW with a new company called Right at School, a Chicago-based before and after-school program with 30 locations in Illinois.
Current ACW families with concerns are already in conversation with the Burlingame Elementary School District to understand the decision-making process and to make recommendations.
The final decision will be made at the board meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Burlingame Intermediate School auditorium, 1715 Quesada Way. We invite any current or former families who have a connection with ACW to attend the board meeting and contribute to this conversation.
Kendra Calvert and Andy Helgesen
Burlingame
