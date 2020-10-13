Editor,
Forget the fact that she is a woman, bilingual, mother and attorney, but let’s also talk about what Linda Mason has done to move initiatives forward and, as she promised, collaborate between the city and school district.
In the past year, the short-term rental regulations have been approved, Florida Park has been opened after seven years of blight, the school district and city worked together for the first time in recent history to provide free internet access to all low income students in San Bruno, she ensured that at least a portion of Measure G funds were allocated to what the public was promised — street repair and the transient occupancy tax and cannabis tax have been placed on the ballot.
She has maintained her support of the Police Department while supporting social movements ... a delicate balance she bears well. She has held everyone accountable to how their money is being spent and while she did not accomplish this alone, I don’t believe it is a coincidence that it has all happened since last November where she was the only change in the council in at least five years. This “mover and shaker” deserves a chance to lead the city into its next phase, which is why I will be voting for her and hope you will do the same.
John Kevranian
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.