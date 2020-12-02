Editor,
In 2020, America has become more divided than it has ever been. With Joe Biden being the president-elect, many expressed optimisms that he can bring the red and blue states into a united country. However, videos of destruction of opposite candidates continue to circulate throughout social media.
Looking at the election results, it is evident that Americans are no longer open-minded to listen to the opposite side; everyone thinks their side is correct and their opponent’s side is wrong. Trump supporters did not hesitate to defend his failure to contain the coronavirus, while the Biden supporters called Trump a liar almost on every occasion. Resolving conflict is impossible if we are unwilling or unable to recognize others in a positive light. This closed mindset along with finger-pointing would prevent our nation from reaching unity. It is time more than ever for us to unite and learn to resolve conflict.
Yubin Zhang
Palo Alto
