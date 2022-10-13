She’s done it again! Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan has outraised her opponent for county supervisor this year in the latest campaign finance reports. Not only has Laura been the leading fundraiser in this race this year, but she has also been up and down the district listening to residents’ concerns, identifying unique community needs and leading in the fight to address the devastating effects of drought and to protect women’s health and reproductive rights.
The fundraising reports show that Laura has broad-based grassroots support with more total contributions this year. Unlike the evidence in her opponent’s report, she does not have heavy special interest funding. And, in contrast to her opponent — who appears to be in the pocket of big developers pushing huge traffic-worsening and water-wasting projects that we don't need — Laura’s financial support derives from neighbors across the district. I urge you to read the reports.
Laura will not be bought and is leading this race. We need a proven leader like Laura who understands and values the interests of our diverse and unique communities. Her priorities include:
• Reducing the impacts of drought;
• Investing in wildfire prevention;
• Protecting our coastline, beaches, open spaces and water resources; and
• Fighting for reproductive freedom.
Laura is the only candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and Cal Fire — she deserves your vote!
