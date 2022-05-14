Editor,
We’re facing an existential crisis: the worst drought in California history, a likely record-breaking wildfire season, and weeks of dangerously polluted air threaten our quality of life. The orange skies of 2020 will not be the last.
Big oil companies and PG&E are funneling in hundreds of thousands of dollars into this election. Some state Assembly candidates take money from the very corporations causing the climate destruction, while still having the audacity to claim dedication to our environment.
That’s why the only candidate I trust is James Coleman. He’s the only District 21 candidate who is refusing corporate donations, and his is the only platform that meets the needs of our time — not half-measures or ineffective PR stunts.
Members of both parties have protected PG&E and other big corporations for too long. Our state has dragged its feet for too long.
Before being elected to the South San Francisco City Council, James Coleman was an environmental advocate. He worked on fossil fuel divestment, successfully pushing Harvard — the wealthiest university in the world — to divest from the fossil fuel industry. In his first year on City Council, James passed an environmental regulation for all new buildings to be all-electric. He also created a popular program providing air purifiers to families in need during last year’s wildfire season.
We need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency it requires. We need public ownership of our utilities. We need real solutions, not half measures. We need James Coleman.
Ian Walker
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.