Editor,
This is in response to Robert Nice’s letter to the editor, “Trump benefiting himself” in the Nov. 19 edition of the Daily Journal.
Yes, the president has the authority to negotiate foreign aid to ensure that it won’t fall into corrupt hands. The fact that a political opponent is involved in the corruption is irrelevant.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
