Editor,
This is in response to Ed Kahl’s letter to the editor “No crime with which to impeach” in the Nov. 7 issue of the Daily Journal. It is true the president of the United States has the authority to negotiate terms of foreign aid but not to the extent of it benefiting himself personally and going after Joe Biden benefitted no one except Trump himself.
If aid was held from a country because of the way they treat the citizens or other violations of world peace it is understandable and even necessary in some cases but that is not what Trump did. He used his authority not to benefit the nation but to benefit himself. This is such a clear violation of the office that I find it hard to believe that even a Trump supporter cannot see it.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
That was truly a great Nice article.
Let's prosecute Biden for his clear quid pro quo when he was Vice President.
