Editor,

Concerning recent shameful comments made by Chamath Palihapitiya, 10% co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs. You bring it up because you really care, and I think that’s nice that you care, the rest of us don’t care.”

The U.S. State Department has officially recognized the atrocities against the Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity. I hope readers will join me in taking a stand against human rights violations by voice and action. I shared my disgust with these comments and the weak statement that followed by the Warrior organization to Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, the majority owners of the Warriors. I boxed up all my Warriors gear and mailed them along with my note, sharing that the Warriors have lost a loyal 35-year-fan until Chamath Palihapitiya is no longer a part of the Warriors organization.

Joe Vause

San Mateo

