Editor,
Concerning recent shameful comments made by Chamath Palihapitiya, 10% co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs. You bring it up because you really care, and I think that’s nice that you care, the rest of us don’t care.”
The U.S. State Department has officially recognized the atrocities against the Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity. I hope readers will join me in taking a stand against human rights violations by voice and action. I shared my disgust with these comments and the weak statement that followed by the Warrior organization to Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, the majority owners of the Warriors. I boxed up all my Warriors gear and mailed them along with my note, sharing that the Warriors have lost a loyal 35-year-fan until Chamath Palihapitiya is no longer a part of the Warriors organization.
Joe Vause
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.