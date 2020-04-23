Editor,
Thank you for the April 20 report in the Daily Journal regarding height and density measures affecting the city of San Mateo.
The extend Measure P petition signatures were collected by unpaid San Mateo residents concerned about livability. Ballot placement was delayed two years to match the expiration of the original measure.
The competing measure sponsors, a union leader, the County Democratic Party chair and a developer have had two years to qualify their proposal.
The mayor wants to deny San Mateo residents their right to vote. After a month of social distancing, residents may prefer less population density.
Are San Mateo city residents not allowed to disagree with a union leader, the Democratic Party and a developer? Let us vote. Stop the propaganda.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.