Editor,
We watched 9/11 with stunned disbelief. A post 9/11 Yankees game clip reminded me of our collective defiant camaraderie and the shared angry spirit of “They’re not going to take us down.” People ignored politics, carried on, made purchases, supported businesses and prevented terrorist attempts to financially, emotionally and physically damage us.
I watched our appallingly incompetent withdrawal with horrified disbelief. President Biden’s angry deflection of responsibility is troubling. When asked about people falling off airplanes and body parts in engines, his response was, “Come on man, that was five days ago!”
This anger is not about leaving — it’s about our unbelievably incompetent withdrawal and outrage at his irresponsible photo-op deadline with total disregard of reality or consequences.
Military commanders and White House staff share blame. How they allowed this ugly tactical tragedy is deeply troubling.
Has Biden become Trump — arrogantly disregarding staff input? I am heartsick.
C. Gillett
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.