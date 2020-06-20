Editor,
I so look forward to my biweekly dose of Matt Grocott’s pingpong logic, conspiratorial whispers and loquacious storytelling (“Peace and truth” in the June 15 edition of the Daily Journal). Why, just this week he discovered a link between a Vietnamese political prisoner and the early days of COVID-19. It’s ... wait for it ... toilet paper! And he can be such a tease, suggesting that he knows who is “behind” the Black Lives Matter movement, what they stand for and who funds them. C’mon Matt ... spill the beans! All this and a restaurant recommendation, bird feeding tips and a referenced Bible verse in one column. Gotta love the guy.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
