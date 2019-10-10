Editor,
Stable or not, President Donald Trump has to repeatedly reassure his shrinking base what they like to believe. In contrast, former President Barack Obama never had to stoop so low and never did. The majority knew that he was, and still is, much more of a “stable genius” than the former.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
