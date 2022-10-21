Editor,

I received a campaign mailer from Warren Lieberman with color pictures of Rep. Jackie Speier and former state Sen. Jerry Hill that says “Join us and return your early ballot Today! We support Warren Lieberman for Belmont Mayor.” However, Speier and Hill have dual-endorsed both Julia Mates and Warren Lieberman in this election. Mr. Lieberman’s flyer misleadingly suggests that Speier and Hill only support him. In my opinion, the mailer should’ve at least included a footnote about the dual endorsement, but it didn’t. The flyer also has a picture of the ballot with red circling around Lieberman’s name that scratches out Julia Mates’ name. It’s really disappointing to see deceptive campaigning like this.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription