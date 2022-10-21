Editor,
I received a campaign mailer from Warren Lieberman with color pictures of Rep. Jackie Speier and former state Sen. Jerry Hill that says “Join us and return your early ballot Today! We support Warren Lieberman for Belmont Mayor.” However, Speier and Hill have dual-endorsed both Julia Mates and Warren Lieberman in this election. Mr. Lieberman’s flyer misleadingly suggests that Speier and Hill only support him. In my opinion, the mailer should’ve at least included a footnote about the dual endorsement, but it didn’t. The flyer also has a picture of the ballot with red circling around Lieberman’s name that scratches out Julia Mates’ name. It’s really disappointing to see deceptive campaigning like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.