Editor,

I am writing to ask that people who visit the San Mateo beaches (Half Moon Bay south to Pescadero, north to Montara) take their trash home with them. In that the parking lots are closed and even when there are trash cans, they are full, it would be thoughtful and neighborly to dispose of your trash at your own home. People have been seen throwing food, toilet paper and other less desirable debris around our streets this past holiday weekend. We are not going to your neighborhood and leaving our trash, please do the same for us when you visit the beaches are surrounding areas. It’ll make summer much brighter.

Victoria Barsocchini

El Granada

