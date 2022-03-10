Editor,
Last year, the city of Belmont received a letter from Kevin Shenkman, a Malibu-based attorney, that threatened costly litigation if we do not transition from an at-large to district-based selection of councilmembers. Shenkman has discovered a flaw in the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 that allows him to collect a significant fee for every letter he issues to cities, school districts, and water boards across the state — or each jurisdiction is subject protracted, expensive legal fights. While his supporters argue that he’s promoting civil rights, in reality, he’s abusing the legislation to disrupt small jurisdictions like Belmont to make a quick buck. Actual civil rights groups in California do not seek to focus on cities smaller than 50,000 residents (Belmont has fewer than 30,000). Shenkman and his ilk have induced changes to district voting in dozens of California cities and over a hundred school districts. Do out-of-town lawyers really know or care about representation in all these communities?
To avoid this costly legislation, Belmont is moving to a district-based voting system for council elections and is discussing the procedure for mayoral election. District-based representatives will naturally be focused on benefits to their own neighborhood priorities.
At this point, we have a choice about how we select our mayor. Let’s keep the mayoral position an at-large elected office that represents the entire city. Let’s not let an outsider profit while fomenting division in our community.
Alison ten Cate
Belmont
