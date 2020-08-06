Editor,
I am disappointed Zachary Clark’s article on July 31, “Belmont council rejects utility tax,” failed to mention key arguments that opponents made against the tax measure. Several of us complained at the council meeting that city officials would not release key findings of a $133,000 survey to determine support for a new tax, but the survey was not even mentioned in the article. Council members would not respond to these charges of secrecy at the meeting, and Clark should have asked them to respond for his article.
The primary purpose of the survey was to determine support for a community center tax, but the city would not reveal the percentage supporting such a tax, despite my California Public Records Act request for the survey answers. The city also would not reveal the percentage supporting a Utility Users Tax of 2.95% versus a utility tax of 1.0%, which were two separate questions on the survey.
These and other complaints by residents about the secrecy around the survey were detailed in my proposed op-ed sent to the editor July 19. Unfortunately, I never received a response. Clark could have used this information to write a more informative and balanced article.
Lack of transparency by city officials has been a continuing problem in Belmont, and I hope the Daily Journal will make more of an effort in the future to investigate this and fairly present both sides of political issues.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
(2) comments
keep it up Tim, good job
(Keep) not keep. Zoph would not be happy.
