Congress wrote a bill to naturalize all DACA immigrants into citizens under Trump and could just as easily have included all noncitizen immigrants in such a bill. This is because the House has sole power over our naturalization laws. All that’s needed to pass such a bill is 60 votes in the Senate as occurred in passing Obamacare.
The Democrats’ increasingly frenzied control over the “message” in the media, press and cable news makes this even more likely now. The temptation for Democrats would be to gain permanent Electoral College wins by flooding Southwestern Republican states with immigrants grateful to Democrats. A 60-vote margin in the Senate would further afford Democrats a permanent grip on power by eliminating the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court. We would lose our freedoms and the checks and balances on government power that a two-party system provides. The United States would then become indistinguishable from the 80% of countries in the world with one party authoritarian governments.
(1) comment
Mr. Kahl,
Sorry to inform you about life in the real world, but what you describe is what Donald, the "dictator wannabe", and the off the rails GOP are trying to establish.
