I’m responding to Tom Halfhill’s Feb. 1 letter “Just the facts, ma’am” about Biden. One fact that Tom and all Democrats want to ignore is Biden’s refusal to listen to his military advisors that told him to leave 25,000 troops in place while evacuating.
Tom’s facts in his letter mean nothing. Biden is the idiot that didn’t take the military’s advice. Not Trump or any other Republican. If you want to preach facts then give out all the facts not just the ones that fit your Democrat storyline.
I bet Tom thinks Biden is doing a good job too. Absolutely delusional.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
