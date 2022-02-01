Editor,
We shouldn’t have to repeat easily verifiable facts against misinformation, but we do. In response to recent letters, here are actual facts.
First, all three Russia-Trump investigations were started, led, and concluded by Republicans, not by Democrats. These were the Robert Mueller, Senate Intelligence Committee and House Intelligence Committee investigations. Among many other things, they found that Russia interfered with the 2016 election to help Trump, and that Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hired a Russian intelligence officer (Konstantin Kilimnik) and shared with him the Republican campaign strategy and polling data.
Trump supporters claim that’s not collusion. Then what is?
Second, President Biden didn’t “refuse to follow our military’s orderly Afghanistan withdrawal plan,” as one letter claimed. Biden did exactly the opposite. In February 2020, Trump promised the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. troops by May 1, 2021, and later ordered the military to withdraw by Jan. 15, 2021. When the military objected, Biden extended the deadline to Sept. 1, 2021.
Trump supporters claim our withdrawal would have been more orderly if we had given the military 7 1/2 months less time to prepare. Is that logical?
Anyone can verify these facts. For the first, read the Senate Intelligence Committee report, Volume 5, Findings, pages v-vii. For the second, read any news reports of Trump’s withdrawal deal with the Taliban.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
