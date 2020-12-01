Editor,
It has come time to stand up to our elected leaders and department heads in respect to the ever-increasing limitations on our freedom. It is hard for me to believe the country that I immigrated to some 50 years ago and see what is happening to our daily lives. I see folks with masks everywhere, signs that we are doomed in case we don’t comply with the rules that portend from unelected authorities and neighbors now passing me in the street looking at me as if I am the next source of their demise.
Let’s not kid ourselves. The “authorities” are most happy to report on new COVID-19 cases but fail to mention that the vast majority, more than 99%, of those do not result in serious health issues or hospitalization. Then we have our own governor and the House speaker totally ignoring the rules that they impose on us. Do they know something that we don’t? Both came up with lame excuses that just would not cut it if one of my kids came home with them. Surely, we need to start pushing back hard and tell the so-called experts to go back to their cubicles and leave us alone. All evidence from other countries has shown that masks don’t work, social distancing could, but that opening our society will have a much greater benefit, not just economically but also from a mental health perspective. Let’s defy the baseless restrictions on our lives.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
