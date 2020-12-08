Editor,
It didn’t take long to fact-check Dirk van Ulden’s claim about the lack of a serious health threat posed by COVID-19 in his letter, “Defying baseless restrictions,” published Tuesday as the Associated Press did it on the front page.
Van Ulden asserts, “The ‘authorities’ are most happy to report on new COVID-19 cases but fail to mention that the vast majority, more than 99%, of those do not result in serious health issues or hospitalization.”
In the AP article, “’Red flags flying:’ Hospitalizations soar, may spur more restrictions,” Don Thompson reports, “Hospitalizations have increased 89% over the past 14 days and nearly 7,800 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Monday. About 12% of Californians testing positive are likely to need hospital care within the next two to three weeks.”
Thompson notes that more consequential than total hospitalizations are the number of intensive care cases, and their rate of increase — 67% in the past two weeks. “If that continues, it would push ICU beds to 112% of capacity by mid-December,” he adds.
Looking at the COVID hospital data for San Mateo County on the COVID19.CA.GOV Hospital dashboard, the graph shows a nearly vertical line from Nov. 15 (18 hospitalizations) to Nov. 30 (65). On Nov. 11, there were two ICU positive patients, increasing to 13 on Nov. 30.
If/when this letter is published, I urge readers to look at “hospitalizations” in the San Mateo County COVID-19 data section on page 2 of the Daily Journal by the weather forecast.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.