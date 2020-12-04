Editor,
I am both saddened and angered when I see sentiments such as those expressed in the letter “Defying baseless restrictions” (Dec. 1).
For starters, to say 99% of COVID-19 cases do not result in serious health issues is incorrect — 10% wind up in the hospital. But whatever percentage of people have serious health issues, it is, or soon will be, enough to fill our ICUs (and maybe our morgues).
And I tire of hearing about freedom and liberty in the context of the pandemic. Our Founding Fathers did not have a pandemic in mind when they wrote the Bill of Rights. This is a special circumstance requiring special response and universal sacrifice for the common good. We’re a community, not just a collection of individuals. The limit of individual liberty is when others are harmed, as is the case when people ignore restrictions or don’t wear masks when in the proximity of others.
To say masks don’t work is also incorrect. Reputable studies have shown them to be the most effective tool in fighting COVID-19. Attitudes like those expressed in the letter are the reason we’re still in this predicament. While I greatly sympathize with the businesses that have been harmed, some irreparably, due to the restrictions, this is a matter of life and death. If everyone could just suck it up and make the necessary sacrifices for a few months, we could finally get past this crisis. In these very difficult and challenging times, individual liberty = selfishness.
Brian Wright
Belmont
I hope this letter inspires some robust debate. We'll see.
