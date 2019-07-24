Editor,
Donald Trump is betting that his “base” is as racist as he is. There is reason to believe that he is mistaken. Just look at the people on the stage behind him as he basked in the “Send her back” chant during his recent North Carolina rally. Far fewer than half of them joined in the chant; most of them were looking at each other, puzzled. Nonetheless, most of the media and politicians condemned all Trump supporters as racists. There is no surer way to alienate our fellow Americans and reinforce Trump’s appeal than this exaggeration.
Fortunately, as a nation we have come a long way since the ’60s. Just because the Donald is stuck in the 19th century does not mean that the rest of us are stuck with him. His recent blatantly racist remarks may finally unmask him before his base and help our system regain its decency.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
