Editor,
Several interesting stories have appeared this past week. Millions of tenants may be facing eviction. Landlords not receiving rents are facing foreclosure.
Caltrain, with few passengers, may shut down unless it receives new taxes of $100 million per year for projected growth.
The Concar Passage development with 90+ percent market rate units and underground parking nears approval in a flood-prone area subject to frequent traffic gridlock.
This morning when I went to the bank a person was sleeping on the floor in the bank lobby. What’s wrong with this picture?
Bill Williams
San Mateo
We all have a part in this. Voting is not enough. Choose a wound and join others to try and heal it.
